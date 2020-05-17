India's Covid-19 Doubling Rate Improves To 23 Days Even As Cases Cross 90,000 Mark

As per the latest data analysis on the Coronavirus situation in India, there has been a further improvement in the 'doubling rate' of the cases. Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 90,000 mark, with the doubling rate at 23 days, according to the information shared by Professor Shamika Ravi, a senior fellow at Brookings Institute, India Centre, and a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

Professor Shamika Ravi's data further revealed that the growth rate of Active cases in India is 3.1 percent and which means the country's recovery rate is improving fast.

Taking to Twitter she shared the daily update on Covid and said: "Total cases are 90,648 and the rate of growth of ACTIVE cases is 3.1% - so doubling in 23 days. This implies that the recoveries are growing fast."

Union Health Ministry COVID-19 details

According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to the novel Coronavirus rose to 2,872 and the number of cases climbed to 90,927 in the country on Friday, with 120 more deaths and 4,987 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 53,946 as 34,108 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said. This is the highest ever spike of positive cases reported in India during a period of 24 hours.

Of the 2,872 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,135 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 625, Madhya Pradesh at 243, Rajasthan at 126, Delhi at 129, Andhra Pradesh at 49 and Telangana at 34. The death toll reached 104 in Uttar Pradesh, 74 in Tamil Nadu while Karnataka has reported 36 cases. The death toll in West Bengal stands at 232.

