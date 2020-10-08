India's COVID-19 Fight People-driven, Gets Great Strength From Corona Warriors: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that India's COVID-19 fight is people-driven and the country gets its strength to combat the virus from its COVID warriors. The PM made an appeal to people to follow social distancing norms and expressed confidence that the fight against the pandemic will be won.

'#Unite2FightCorona'

In a series of tweets, PM urged the citizens to 'Unite2FightCorona' and follow appropriate COVID behaviour that is wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining the necessary distance. In a tweet, he wrote, "India's COVID-19 fight is people-driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus. #Unite2FightCorona," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice 'Do Gaj Ki Doori.' Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19," the PM said in another tweet.

READ | Air Force Day 2020: PM Modi, Army Chief, Defence Min Rajnath Singh greet brave warriors

India’s COVID-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus. #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/GrYUZPZc2m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Let us #Unite2FightCorona!



Let us always remember:



Wear a mask.



Wash hands.



Follow social distancing.



Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’



Together, we will succeed.



Together, we will win against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/x5bymQpqjx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

READ | Welfare of nation, poor is paramount for me and will always be so: PM Modi

PM to launch 'Jan Andolan' For COVID-19 Awareness

Furthermore, PM Narendra Modi will also launch a COVID-19 public awareness campaign on Thursday in view of the upcoming festivals and winter season even as fight against the coronavirus continues. The 'Jan Andolan for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour' will be launched with the aim to encourage people’s participation (Jan Andolan) in disease prevention. It endeavours to be a low-cost high-intensity campaign with the key messages of 'Wear Mask, Maintain Hand Hygiene, Follow Physical Distancing', the PMO said in a statement.

COVID recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise: Ministry

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday tweeted that India's COVID recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October.

"IndiaFightsCorona India's #COVID Recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October. A high level of more than 75,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are 6.3 times the Active Cases (currently only 13.4% of total cases)," the Ministry tweeted.

So far India has recorded total 6,835,655 COVID cases of which 5,827,704 people have recovered and 105,554 people have died.

#IndiaFightsCorona



India's #COVID Recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October.

A high level of more than 75,000 recoveries reported every day.

Recoveries are 6.3 times the Active Cases (currently only 13.4% of total cases). pic.twitter.com/Epby5lYcPH — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 8, 2020

READ | India’s coronavirus fight people driven; gets great strength from COVID warriors: PM Modi

READ | PM Modi to launch 'Jan Andolan' for COVID-19 awareness as India heads to festive season

(With agency inputs)