Air Force Day 2020: PM Modi, Army Chief, Defence Min Rajnath Singh Greet Brave Warriors

As the Indian Air Force commemorates its 88th anniversary on Thursday, tributes and best wishes poured in for the brave warriors who sacrifice their lives to safeguard the skies of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the Indian Army, the Defence Minister and crores of citizens in paying tributes to the Indian Air Force for their valour and dedication in protecting the nation.

In a video message, PM Modi praised the remarkable growth of the Indian Air Force into a strong and massive defence force. We salute the courage, valour and might of the IAF personnel who sacrifice their lives to protect crores of citizens of the country.

“Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protecting the country are inspiring to everyone,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane also conveyed best wishes to all ranks of the Indian Air Force on its 88th anniversary and prayed for its endless glory and success. Taking to its official Twitter account, the Indian Army quoted MM Naravane’s message “Touch the Sky with Glory” on IAF Day 2020.

‘Touch the Sky with Glory’



General MM Naravane #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy convey best wishes on 88th #AirForceDay to All Ranks of #IndianAirForce. May glory and success always be with #IndianAirForce. pic.twitter.com/ShHfmbIqmU — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 8, 2020

'Force to reckon with'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to the Indian Air Force, remembering its immeasurable sacrifice throughout 88 years of its dedicated service. “Today, IAF is a lethal and formidable force to reckon with,” he said on Twitter.

“The Nation is proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries. We remain committed to the enhancement of IAF's combat capability through modernisation and indigenisation,” the Defence Minister tweeted.

I am confident that the IAF will always guard the Nation's skies, come what may. Here's wishing you blue skies and happy landings always. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion and praised the courage and determination of Indian Air Force personnel in safeguarding our skies and providing assistance in all odds.

Greetings on Indian Air Force day!



From safeguarding our skies to assisting in all odds, our brave Air Force personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. Modi govt is doing everything possible to keep our mighty air warriors roaring loud in the skies. pic.twitter.com/ioUCngM38i — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2020

