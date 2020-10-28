India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Reaches 90.85 Pc; Active Cases Falls Below 8 Pc

In yet another milestone for India in its COVID-19 battle, the country's national recovery rate has reached 90.85 percent with an overall recovery of nearly 72 lakh 60 thousand patients so far. Nearly 59 thousand patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases reported at the same time period stood at nearly 44 thousand, the Union Ministry of Health said. Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has also fallen below 8 percent.

According to the Union health ministry's latest data on Wednesday, the new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 45,000, even as the total COVID-19 caseload inched closer to 80 lakh. India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,90,322 with 43,893 fresh cases being reported in a day. While the death tally climbed to 1,20,010 with 508 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am revealed.

Fatality rate stands at 1.50 percent

The ministry further informed that a total of 72,59,509 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far thus pushing the national recovery rate to 90.85 percent while adding that the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 percent. Further, the total positive cases in the country stood at 6,10,803 which comprises only 7.64 percent of the total reported cases, the ministry said. With a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day along with a steadily falling and sustained low mortality rate, India’s trend of registering decreasing active cases continues, the ministry said.

Over 10 lakh COVID samples tested in the last 24 hours

Over the last 24 hours, 10,66,786 COVID samples were tested in the country, according to ICMR. With this, the total testing figure has further risen to 10,54,87,680, ICMR stated. The latest 508 fatalities include 115 from Maharashtra, 58 from West Bengal, 44 each from Delhi and Karnataka, 36 from Uttar Pradesh and 27 from Tamil Nadu, the ministry said.

Health Ministry said that improved countrywide medical infrastructure, implementation of the Centre’s Standard Treatment Protocol by the States and UTs, and total dedication and commitment of doctors, paramedics and frontline workers have led to a persistent increase in the number of total recoveries in the country.

(With PTI inputs)