Divya Agarwal Loses Her Father To COVID-19; Says, "You Are Always With Me"

Television actor Divya Agarwal recently lost her father to COVID-19. Revealing the same, the actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, to share a heartfelt post. Divya Agarwal shared a happy picture of her with her father where they are all smiles for the camera. Along with this picture, the actor also penned a heart-wrenching note about her father’s passing away.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divya Agarwal shared a smiling picture of her and her father. In the caption, the actor penned a note that read, “You are always with me... I love you papa.. RIP”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post shared by Divya Agarwal surfaced online, fans and friends of the actor went all out to extend their heartfelt sympathies and prayers for Divya and her family. Some of the netizens penned sweet messages and notes for the family, while some went on to pray for the soul of her father.

Several celebrities such as Neha Dhupia, Aly Goni, Shruti Sinha, and more went on to leave heartfelt comments on the post. One of the users wrote, “My condolences to you and your family. May his soul rest in peace”. While another one wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear this. My condolences to you and your family D! I know it’s tough but be strong ♥ï¸ wherever he is, I’m sure he’s happy! sending love to you. ♥ï¸ RIP uncle”. Check out a few comments by fans below.

For the uninitiated, Divya's brother was the first person in their family to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few weeks ago. The actor soon reported that her parents had both been positively screened for coronavirus. Although her brother and mother showed signs of recovery, it was Divya Agarwal's father who, as he was also a heart patient, found it difficult to beat the virus.

Divya recently asked her fans and well-wishers to pray for her father's well-being via a post on October 26, 2020. The actor posted an image of Guru Nanak along with a caption that read, "I request everyone to pray for my dad dil se at 5 pm.. a collective force of prayer will be really helpful. Mujhe nahi pata kitne beliefs hote hai.. I know there's God. Please pray to God... I have tried everything possible, and I'm not going stop trying.. please pray."

