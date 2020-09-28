China Mouthpiece Slams Criticism Of Beijing Injecting Unproven Covid Vaccine To Citizens

Reacting to a New York Times report that China is injecting unproven COVID-19 vaccines to thousands of its citizens, Hu Xijin, editor of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times said that "these Americans should be concerned about the US' failure in containing pandemic."

'China's vaccines have unknown risks?'

Sharing a snip of the report on Twitter, the Chinese stooge added that the US should be concerned about its public health and the loss of American lives. "Disrespect for life is more like what the US is doing. They don't need to worry about China's epidemic fight," he said.

Chinese stooge's attack comes as the US, for the first time since mid-August, saw a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country on Friday as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University, reported by CNN. According to the university's update, the US continues to be the worst-affected country from the virus with over 7.04 million COVID-19 cases reported in the country and 203,918 fatalities due to COVID-19.

China gives unproven COVID-19 vaccines to thousands

China has already begun injecting its unproven vaccine to workers at state-owned companies, government officials, vaccine company staff, teachers, supermarket employees and people travelling risky areas abroad, the report stated. The report stated that the officials are laying out plans to give shots to even more people, citing emergency use, amounting to a big wager that the vaccines will eventually prove to be safe and effective.

While the unproven vaccines might have harmful side effects, Dr Kim Mulholland, a paediatrician at the Murdoch Children's Research Institute in Australia, was quoted as saying, "My worry for the employees of the companies is it may be difficult for them to refuse."

As a large number of people in China are getting injected with the unproven vaccine, it can be said that none of the people is getting shot on their choice. It is reported that the companies have asked people to sign a non-disclosure agreement before getting injected with the vaccine to prevent them from giving any information to the media.

Meanwhile, mainland China reported 21 new Coronavirus cases on September 27, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,372, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

