CBSE 10th &12th Board Exam Dates OUT; Re-scheduled Between July 1 And July 15 Amid Covid

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the date sheet for class 10th and 12th board examinations for the remaining papers.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the date sheet for class 10th and 12th board examinations for the remaining papers. The class 10th schedule for the remaining exams is for the students of North-East Delhi only whereas the class 12th schedule is for students across the country. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' releasing the date sheets on Twitter extended his best wishes to the students.

Date sheet for Class X students in North-East District, New Delhi

Date sheet for Class XII students

 

