India's COVID Fatality Rate Drops; DCGI Approves Phase II+III Trials Of Oxford University

In a significant development amid the COVID-19 crisis, The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Serum Institute of India, Pune to conduct Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine (COVISHIELD) in India. This will hasten the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health ministry.

Earlier on July 25, the Serum Institute had submitted its application to the DCGI, seeking permission to perform phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the potential vaccine. According to the study design, the drug-firm will be administrating each subject with two doses four weeks apart. The researchers will be assessing the safety and immunogenicity at predefined intervals.

Meanwhile, India continues to improve the Case Fatality Rate (CFR), and maintain its global position of having one of the lowest COVID fatalities rates. With a further fall, the current CFR touched 2.11% today.

COVID-19 situation in India

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has tested 2,02,02,858 COVID-19 samples so far owing to the strategy of 'Test aggressively, track efficiently, isolate and treat promptly'. This strategy followed by state governments under the guidance of the Centre has led to an increase in the testing capacity across the country. It has facilitated widespread COVID-19 testing of people.

As of now, the country is conducting 14,640 tests per million population with 3,81,027 samples being tested in the last 24 hours. Moreover, 24 states and Union Territories have reported higher testing per million than the national average. There are 1348 COVID-19 testing labs in India out of which 914 are in the government sector while 434 others are in the private sector.

In the last two days, a lot of high-profile politicians and persons holding constitutional office have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On August 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for COVID-19. Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Kamal Rani Varun passed away due to COVID-19 after being hospitalized for almost two weeks. Earlier in the day, Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram revealed that he too tested positive.

