India's Covid Test Count Crosses 4 Lakh; 17,265 Total Cases; 543 Deaths; 2,547 Recoveries

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 17,265, including 14,175 active cases. While 543 deaths have been reported overall, around 2,547 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

State-wise data:

ICMR releases data

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of Sunday evening, a total of 4,01,586 COVID-19 tests were done, with 27,824 tests done in the last 24-hour period. Out of the total tested samples, 17,615 people have been tested positive for the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

