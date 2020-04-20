Bengal Pins COVID-19 Testing Delays On 'defective Kits' From ICMR, Urges Immediate Probe

General News

After being on receiving end of criticisms for a low testing rate in West Bengal, the state has accused the ICMR-NICED of providing it with faulty testing kits

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bengal

After being on the receiving end of the criticisms for a low testing rate in the state, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has now put the onus on the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (ICMR-NICED) for the state's low testing capacity by saying that ICMR-NICED supplied defective COVID-19 test kits.

The state's health department in a series of tweets has accused the ICMR and said that there was no problem when the testing kits were procured from the National Institute of Virology, Pune but the problems surfaced when they started receiving kits from ICMR.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Stresses On Deploying Armed Police Forces In Red Zones; WB Reports 22 Fresh Cases

READ | West Bengal: 60 People Flout Lockdown In Hooghly To Attend Friday Prayers At Mosque

READ | WB CM Mamata Banerjee Issues '7 Days Work, 7 Days Off' Directive For Covid Health Workers

READ | 'West Bengal Govt Trying Hard To Turn Covid-19 Red Zones Into Green Zones': Med Expert

This accusation seems to be in response to NICED which is a nodal testing facility of ICMR in Kolkata. At the beginning of last week, ICMR had said that the state government is not sending enough samples for COVID-19 testing. Dr Shanta Dutta, Director, ICMR-NICED had said that there was a big drop in the number of samples sent by the government. "If they send more samples, we are able to test more. I think sample collection has not been as per the recommendation. So number tests being done in Bengal is also less,” Dr Dutta had said.

The row

As COVID-19 continues to grip the country and the world, a major row erupted has in West Bengal, with many in the medical fraternity and opposition parties saying that the state was reporting fewer cases as only a minuscule of the population is getting tested for the deadly virus. The state has reported 310 cases of Coronavirus, while 12 of them have succumbed to the virus.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories