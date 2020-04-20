IIT Delhi Prof Develops 'Kawach' Mask; Aimed At Mass, Inexpensive Use After Covid Lockdown

In the view of the Coronavirus pandemic, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Assistant Professor - Bipin Kumar - has developed an affordable alternative for the N-95 masks, called 'Kawach' mask.

Reportedly, the 'Kawach' mask has a 98 percent efficiency. Along with it, it has a 3-micron particle size filter and is priced at Rs 45 per piece. Further, the masks can be bought online at ETEX.in. As per reports, the assistant professor is also working on a prototype of masks that are washable and can be used at least 10 times.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Kumar stated that the 'Kawach' is an initiative to help the massive population with indigenous textile technology. "In Kawach, we are using the best quality raw material and best fitting design in order to offer maximum protection to the user at an affordable price. The initiative is necessary because the country is facing tremendous challenges on many fronts, one of them being how to increase the protection of its citizens," he added.

Comparison between N-95 and Kawach masks

According to Kumar, while N-95 masks are the best ones available in the market, due to the price range, the country may not be able to supply it to all the citizens. He said, "With other masks like surgical masks, there are some limitations like in terms of design and efficiency. Sooner or later this lockdown will be over and people will be on the street. Kawach will help them."

He further added that in most of the filtration masks like N-95 or surgical masks, some of the raw materials are common like melt-blown samples. "In Kawach too, we have kept this melt-blown sample and used microfibre in the top and bottom layers, so that it can give you the best comfort. We have made the design very unique so it can cover properly," he said. He further added that in terms of filtration efficiency, fitting and raw material selection, Kawach has it all.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 16,116 Coronavirus cases in the country, including 13,295 active cases. While 519 deaths have been reported overall, around 2,302 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

(With ANI Inputs)