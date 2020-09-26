India's Mijito Vinito Walking Out Is The Only Part Of Pak & Imran's UN Rant Worth Watching

India tore into Pakistan for spreading misinformation, warmongering & malice at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in its Right to Reply on Saturday.

Mijito Vinito, First Secretary of India's Mission to UN, called out Pakistan PM Imran Khan's lie-filled 'íncessant rant' at the UNGA - pointing out that it was the same man who admitted in 2019 that his country was harbouring terrorists who were trained by Pakistan while he was spewing venom about India. He also asked if Imran Khan was referring to himself while urging for people who incite violence & hate to be outlawed and said that the Pakistan PM had nothing to show for himself, had no achievements to speak of, and no reasonable solution to offer to the world.

Further, India categorically stated that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral & inalienable part of its sovereign and that the only dispute left in Kashmir related to that part of the territory that's still under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

"The same leader who spewed venom today admitted in 2019 in public in the US that his country still has about 30,000-40,000 terrorists who have been trained by Pakistan & have fought in Afghanistan & in Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir", Mijito Vinito, India's First Secy, said in the Right to Reply at the UNGA.

"Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is an integral & inalienable part of India. The only dispute left in Kashmir relates to that part of Kashmir that's still under illegal occupation of Pakistan", he categorically stated.

India slams Pakistan's attempt to warmonger

Pakistan PM Imran Khan fearmongers over Kashmir

Continuing to fearmonger over India's UT of Jammu-Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan On Friday, repeated his claims about India's revocation of Article 370 and 35 A - terming them illegal, in his UN General Assembly (UNGA) address. Repeating his claims on 'RSS' Hindutva', Khan commented on India's new domicile law for Kashmir - calling it a 'war crime'. As Khan began his speech, Indian delegate Mijito Vinito walked out of the hall in New York.

Continuing his bigoted communal diatribe against India, Imran Khan propelled lies along COVID and NRC lines. India's Permanent Representative to UN - Tirumurti has vowed a 'befitting right of reply' to Khan's 'litany of vicious falsehood'.

WATCH Mijito Vinito walking out as Imran began his speech

UNGA's virtual assembly

This year, for the first time in the UN’s 75-year history, Heads of State and Government will not be travelling to New York for the General Assembly session due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The General Debate, that runs from September 22 to 29, will see 119 Heads of State and 54 Heads of Government speak via pre-recorded video statements for the various summits and sessions that will be played in the iconic General Assembly hall. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the UNGA on Saturday at 6:30 PM.

