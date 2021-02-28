India's NEP 'world's Biggest Reform'; Foreign Nations Want To Implement: Edu Min Pokhriyal

On Saturday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that the Topmost institutes, as well as various countries, have hailed India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as the 'world's biggest reform' and shown interest in implementing it. The new education policy that has been brought into place after much deliberation will see India 'reform, perform and transform', said the minister while addressing the 97th annual convocation of Delhi University.

Inaugurated Maharishi Kanad Bhawan & attended 97th Annual Convocation of @UnivofDelhi today. University's 11th rank in the NIRF & 6th rank in QS India ranking is a testament that University continues to march towards excellence. pic.twitter.com/sQB65AmD0k — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 27, 2021

READ | Provision Of Interim Blocking Directions Not New: Centre Dispels Doubts On OTT Guidelines

Pokhriyal praised the policy by calling it 'impactful, interactive, innovative and inclusive' built on the cornerstone of equity, quality and access.

"Cambridge, the UAE, Australia, Mauritius, Indonesia and many others have said India's NEP is the world's biggest reform and that they want to implement in their countries as well. It is both national and international, supports 'vocal for local' and also local for global. This will bring a new set of opportunities for students,' said Nishank, reported PTI.

He encouraged Delhi University to be the 'flag-bearer' of the policy and implement it in 'mission mode' as the efforts will strengthen India's education system.

.@UnivofDelhi can further contribute to nation-building by advancing Center of Excellence on National Education Policy. The efforts will not only strengthen Indian #education system but also make India a global knowledge superpower. pic.twitter.com/afRDJIUV5t — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 27, 2021

READ | Congress Responds To G-23's Jammu Rally; Suggests To 'concentrate On Poll-bound States'

Nishank also talked about the various achievements of India's education system during the COVID year. Like how it worked tirelessly in implementing 'digital education', transformed homes into schools and didn't let the year go waste for India's 33 crore students. The minister also shared the data on the size of the Indian education system: '1,000 universities', '50,000 degree colleges', '15 lakh schools' and '1.10 crore teachers'.

'We conducted the exams on time, the results were out on time, and also JEE or NEET- the world's biggest examination in the corona era- were conducted successfully. Also, we provided online education to 33 crore students. This was huge, something that you don't even think of in your dreams, but we did it and did it successfully," Pokhriyal stated, reported PTI.

READ | RJD Joins AIUDF-Congress To Form 'Mahagathbandhan' For Assam; Seat-sharing To Be Discussed

New Education Policy (NEP)

The Union Cabinet in July 2020 approved the New Education Policy (NEP), which aims at the universalisation of education from pre-school to secondary level. It replaced the National Policy on Education-1986, which was an inclusive framework focused on the elementary-level of education to higher education in the country. This system is to benefit children so that no child loses any opportunity to learn and excel because of circumstances of birth or background, NEP-20202 has a target of 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GEER), in school education by 2030.

READ | Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: PMK To Contest 23 Seats As Part Of AIADMK-led Alliance

(With PTI Inputs)