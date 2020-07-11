COVID-19: India's Recovery Overshoot Active Cases, Recovery Rate Near 63%

On Saturday, the cumulative total number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients has crossed the 5 lakh mark. 5,15,385 COVID-19 patients have so far been cured and discharged. India's COVID19 case tally crossed the 8 lakh mark with 519 deaths and highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Total positive cases stand at 8,20,916 including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated 22,123 deaths. Therefore, the recovery rate has further improved to 62.78%

Meanwhile, According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,13,07,002 swab samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 10, of which 2,82,511 been tested on Friday.

COVID-19 vaccine could be available by early next year

A vaccine for COVID-19 is expected only by early next year, a parliamentary panel was informed on Friday. Presentations were given by the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the principal scientific adviser to the government before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Climate on the Centre''s COVID-19 preparedness.

The panel is chaired by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who, along with six other members, attended the meeting. Sources said it was conveyed to the panel that a vaccine for COVID-19 could be available only by early next year. This was the first meeting of the panel since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25.

