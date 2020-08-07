India's Total COVID-19 Tally Crosses 20-lakh Mark As Global Fatalities Mount To 7 Lakhs

India’s total Coronavirus cases topped 20 Lakh-mark on Friday, taking the nationwide tally to 20,27,074. The country is only behind Brazil, which has more than 2.9 million cases and the US, which is worst by the pandemic, with close to 5 million cases.

A sharp surge of 62,538 new COVID cases was reported in the last 24 hours and the death toll rose above 41,000 with 850 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

As many as 13,78,105 patients have recovered in India since the outbreak of the virus, the government data shows. While India's recovery rate stood at 67.98 per cent the positivity rate stood at 10.88 per cent. Over 2.27 crore samples have been tested across the country, which has a population of about 130 crore people.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh have recorded the highest surge in Covid-19 cases

Global fatalities cross 7 lakh-mark

Meanwhile, The World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated that the total number of Coronavirus cases across the globe stands at 18,614,177 with 702,642 fatalities.

The UN health agency reported that 259,344 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 6,488 patients succumbed to the infection. The US continues to lead the tally with over 9.98 million cases, followed by Europe with more than 3.4 million, the WHO said.

India's fatality rate falling

Under the ‘Whole of Government’ approach, the public and private sector resources are combined towards the COVID-19 response and management under the Centre-led strategy, the Ministry said.

Focused implementation of “Test Track Treat” strategy by the Union and State/UT governments, ramped up hospital infrastructure and testing facilities, and emphasis on the treatment of the hospitalised patients through the Standard of Care protocol advised by the Centre have effectively ensured that mortality of COVID-19 patients is contained.

As a result, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has been low when compared to the global scenario and it has been progressively falling. The Case Fatality Rate currently stands at 2.07 per cent while 41,585 people have died so far.

