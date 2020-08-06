India’s COVID-19 Recovery Rate Climbs To 67.62%, Total Recoveries Cross 13.2 Lakh

The total recoveries of Coronavirus patients in India have jumped to 13,28,336 with 46,121 COVID-19 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. With such a consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached 7,32,835.

The recovery rate has continued its upward journey to reach another record high of 67.62% amongst COVID-19 patients.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 5,95,501, which is 30.31% of the total positive cases. They are under medical supervision either in hospitals or in home isolation. The active cases as a percentage of total cases have seen a significant drop from 34.17% on 24 July to 30.31% as on August 6.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates

READ | Study: Moderna's Vaccine Candidate Protects Mice From Coronavirus Infection

Fatality Rate falling

Under the ‘Whole of Government’ approach, the public and private sector resources are combined towards the COVID-19 response and management under the Centre-led strategy, the Ministry said.

Focused implementation of “Test Track Treat” strategy by the Union and State/UT governments, ramped up hospital infrastructure and testing facilities, and emphasis on the treatment of the hospitalized patients through the Standard of Care protocol advised by the Centre have effectively ensured that mortality of COVID-19 patients is contained.

As a result, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has been low when compared to the global scenario and it has been progressively falling. The Case Fatality Rate currently stands at 2.07% while 40,699 people have died so far.

READ | WHO Says Coronavirus Most Likely Came From Bats After 'discussions' With Wuhan Scientists

READ | Drug RLF-100 Proves To Be Effective For COVID-19 Patients on Ventilators