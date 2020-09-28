India's Total Covid Recoveries Cross 50 Lakh; Last 10 Lakh Recoveries In Just 11 Days

In a remarkable achievement, India’s total COVID-19 recoveries crossed the landmark milestone of 50 lakh, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday. India has witnessed the highest level of more than 90,000 daily recoveries. Recovered cases have outpaced current active cases by more than five times, the ministry said.

The rise from one lakh COVID-19 recoveries in June to 50 lakh by the end of September has been a huge step. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days. As of date, India has recorded a recovery rate of 82% and a death rate of less than 1.6%, the Ministry noted.

“The commendable feat has been achieved through enhanced medical infrastructure, implementation of Standard Treatment Protocol, full dedication and the commitment of doctors, paramedics and frontline workers,” the Health Ministry added.

India's Coronavirus tally crosses 60 Lakh

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 60 lakh on Sunday night, 12 days after it crossed the 50-lakh mark, according to data updated by the Ministry. The data showed a single-day spike of 82,170 new infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally of cases to 60,74,703, while the death toll climbed to 95,542 with 1,039 people succumbing to the disease in a day. Besides, 7,19,67,230 samples have been tested for COVID-19 as of September 17. Of these, 7,09,394 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

India is in pole position in terms of the number of recoveries, followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world. India is the second-worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.

