PM Modi Assures 'India's Vaccine Production Will Help The World Fight COVID' At UNGA

Touting India's large vaccine production, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday, assured the world that the nation will help in mass production of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, while virtually addressing the United Nations' General Assembly. Briefing about India's own vaccine trials, he said that India was progressing with phase-3 human trials. PM Modi also spoke about India's UNSC permanent seat, the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, his government's various schemes, and the need for reforming the UN as an institution.

PM Modi's UNGA speech: From UN reforms & expanded role for India to vaccine potential

PM Modi touts India's vaccine production capacity

"In times of challenging times of pandemic, India's pharma industry has sent 150 countries necessary medicines. I want to assure the world that India's vaccine production will help the whole world in fighting the crisis. We are moving ahead with phase 3 of clinical trials," he said.

#ModiAtUN | I want to assure that India's vaccine production will the world help in fighting COVID. From January, India will fulfill its duty as a non-permanent member of the UN. I thank all the countries that supported us: PM Modi



Watch here live: https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/e470AkTY5D — Republic (@republic) September 26, 2020

PM Modi lashes out at UN over India's permanent seat, says "How long must we wait?"

PM Modi: 'How long should India wait?'

In his virtual address, PM Modi also questioned the UN's hesitancy in making India a permanent member. Lashing out at the UN, he said that India's 1.3 billion people awaited for changes to happen in the real world, with unparalleled trust in the UN. On June 17, India was elected as a non-permanent member to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the eighth-time and will begin its term in January 2021.

"The trust India has in the UN is unparalleled. But Indians are waiting for reforms in the UN. They are concerned if the reform process will reach the logical end? How long will India be kept away from decision-making in the UN? How long will the country have to wait for the changes happening in the real world? India aspires to be in an expanded role in the UN," he said.

Lok Sabha updated on COVID vaccine trials

Recently on September 18, the Ministry of Health informed the Lok Sabha of the vaccine trial procedure, via a written reply regarding the stages of vaccine research, as approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Four COVID-19 vaccine candidates are currently in various human trial phases in India -Bharat Biotech - ICMR (BBV 152), Cadila-Zydus (ZyCOV-D), Serum-ICMR & Oxford-AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1-S) and Serum-ICMR & Novavax. India is the second worst-hit nation after the US with over 59 lakh cases.

Centre briefs Lok Sabha on COVID-19 vaccine trials in India; 7 manufacturers shortlisted

Apart from vaccine trials, India is in talks with Russia about its COVID-19 vaccine - 'Sputnik -V', with Dr. Reddy's lab selected as manufacturers to provide 100 million doses in India. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has listed 7 Indian manufacturers permitted for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing - Serum Institute of India (SII), Cadila Healthcare, Bharat Biotech, Biological E, Reliance Life Sciences, Aurbindo Pharma, and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals. While India hopes to get a vaccine ready by 2020 end, the Centre is readying a blueprint for mass production and vaccine distribution.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 59 lakhs; 48,49,585 recover so far