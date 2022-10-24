India’s Tri-services Enhancing Defense Integration And Synergy Through Joint Drills

The Indian Armed Forces are rapidly undergoing major changes to meet the requirements of modern warfare. One key development to address the existing challenges to the nation’s security was the introduction of joint manship between the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Airforce.

The Tri-services have carried out a series of land and air exercises in the Eastern Sector which included not just ground assault by the forces in high altitude areas but also the joint air insertion drills by the Special Forces of the Indian Army and the Indian Airforce. The Trishakti Corps (33 Corps) of the Indian Army stated on Sunday, “Validation of Combat Free fall operations by Indian Army Special Forces in narrow valleys of Super High-Altitude areas of Sikkim — first time, using C-130 special operations fixed wing platforms.”

In another joint exercise between the IAF’s Garud commandos and the Indian Army’s Para Special Forces, a High-altitude Combat Free Fall mission was carried from IAF C-130J aircraft in the Eastern sector. The exercise was termed “yet another successful operational milestone achieved by Indian Armed Forces” by the Eastern Command of the Indian Air Force.

Moreover, earlier this month, an integrated tactical Exercise Singhee Prahaar was conducted at 17,500 feet in North Sikkim. It showcased the prowess of the Indian Army in integrated operations in Super High-Altitude Areas. The exercises are a part of the program to increase the synchronisation of operations and synergy between the Indian forces under the Integrated Defense Staff.

Integrated Defense Staff

The formation of Integrated Defense Staff (IDS), which is headed by the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), is catering to the needs of enhancing the ability of the Tri-services to address challenges to the nation’s security by acting as a point organisation between the Ministry of Defense.

The Integrated Defense Staff integrates policy, doctrine, warfighting and procurement by employing best management practices. Moreover, under the leadership of the CDS, the organisation would assign inter-services prioritisation to capital acquisition proposals, act as the central command for tri-service agencies, and head the Department of Military Affairs. The CDS is further bestowed with the responsibility of overall defence planning.

Roots of the integrated defence staff program

The requirement for the creation of a central entity to cater to the needs of the tri-services was felt as early as 1948, immediately after India’s independence and subsequent aggression by the nation’s newborn nefarious neighbour, Pakistan. Following the Indo-Pak war of 1947, various committees were formed to advise the Indian government and the Defence Minister. The main one was the Defence Committee of the Cabinet, according to a statement by Integrated Defense Staff.

However, the committees became defunct in subsequent years, following India's adherence to a policy of peace and non-alignment and the ceasefire in Kashmir. Eventually, such committees were formed again after the Chinese aggression in 1962. The Defence Committee of the Cabinet was replaced by the Emergency Committee of the Cabinet. Moreover, several other committees came into existence to expedite the defence build-up. However, as the Chinese threat receded, most of these committees again became defunct.

Image: ADGPI

The 1999 Kargil war made it clear that the requirement for a permeant establishment to integrate the Tri-services under one leadership was realised. During the Kargil war, to counter Pakistan’s military aggression and subsequently push the Pakistani army out of the Indian posts they had occupied in the areas of Kargil, Dras, Mushkoh and Batalik, the Indian Army, Navy and Airforce launched separate operations.

The Indian Army launched Operation Vijay from May-July 1999 to flush out the Pakistan army troops from Indian territory. Meanwhile, the Indian Airforce launched Operation Safed Sagar on 11 May 1999 to provide support to the ground troops of the Indian Army. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy launched Operation Talwar with the objective to choke Pakistani trade channels during the war.

History is evidence of an Indian victory following the culmination of the conflict. However, it was the Kargil Review Committee set up by the Indian Government on 29 July 1999, which recommended the formation of the post of the Chief of Defense Staff. This was done citing numerous flaws on multiple levels of intelligence gathering, operational strategies and procedural sharing of data.

Tri-services Special Forces to operate under AFSOD

Part of the Integrated Defense Staff, the Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD) functions with the objective to carry out special operations. The AFSOD draws personnel from all three Special Forces (SF) branches of the Armed Forces. These include Indian Army’s Para Special Forces, the Indian Navy’s MARCOS and Indian Airforce’s Guards. The idea behind the formation of the division is to pool the special abilities of each of the SF units of the Tri-services to enable them to operate together.

The Special Forces units of the Indian Army, Navy and Airforce are already engaged in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the Kashmir valley under the AFSOD.