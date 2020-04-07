COVID-19 Crisis: IndiGo Operates 30 Relief Flights Across The Country Amid Lockdown

Amid the lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, commercial airline IndiGo has been operating relief flights at own expense to provide support to the country. IndiGo has been authorised to operate over 30 relief flights in the country. These flights have successfully been carrying and supplying medical equipments and other requisite resources across the country, while adhering to all the precautionary measures.

IndiGo operates flights at own cost

IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta stated that the airline is 'humbled' and 'gratified' to have been authorized, despite the lockdown, to operate at our own cost over thirty emergency relief flights carrying medical equipment and supplies from one part of the country to another. "We know how critical it is for health workers in every corner of the country to get immediate access to medical supplies, and we are grateful to be allowed to play a role, however modest, in this supply chain."

Furthermore, CEO Dutta added, "Our 27,000 employees are standing just a little bit taller, knowing that we are able to mobilize our resources to make a small contribution to the health and well-being of our nation. The employees of IndiGo would also like to salute our colleagues over at Air India, for the heroic work they have been doing in evacuating Indians and other nationals stranded in foreign countries."

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 4,421 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 326 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 748 cases. 114 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

