COVID-19 Crisis: Air India Brings 21 Tonnes Of Critical Medical Supplies From China

General News

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday announced that national carrier Air India has brought in 21 tonnes of medical supplies from China

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Air India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday announced that national carrier Air India has brought in 21 tonnes of medical supplies from China for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the country. The Civil Aviation Ministry's statement also revealed that to date a total of 116 flights had been operated under ''Lifeline Udan'' by Air India, Alliance Air, the IAF, Pawan Hans and private carriers carrying out critical operations during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, there are 3374 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 277 people have recovered while 77 individuals have lost their lives. 

Read: Air India To Operate Flights To Shanghai & Hong Kong For Obtaining Medical Supplies

"On the international front, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India have worked closely with China to establish a cargo air-bridge between the two countries for transfer of critical medical supplies. The first cargo flight between India and China was operated by Air India on 4 April 2020, carrying 21 tons of critical medical supplies from China," an official statement said.

Read:Even As Nationwide Lockdown Is Yet To Be Extended, Air India Closes Bookings Till April 30

Over 161 tonnes of essential cargo had been transported through these cargo flights including enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, gloves, other materials. The statement also revealed that domestic cargo operators SpiceJet, Blue Dart and Indigo were also operating cargo flights on a commercial basis.

Read: Air India Asks Passengers Of 4 Flights To Self-quarantine As 3 Test Positive For COVID-19

Read: Air India Flight Carrying Relief To Germany Receives Praise From Pakistan ATC

(With Agency Inputs)

First Published:
