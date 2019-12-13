Indonesia FM Retno L. P. Marsudi Arrives In New Delhi For Talks On Indo-Pacific Region

Indonesia Foreign Minister, Ms. Retno L. P. Marsudi has arrived in New Delhi for strengthening the ties between the two nations. She is on a two-day visit to India and is expected to meet EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar on Friday evening. The latter had paid an official visit to Indonesia on 5th September 2019.

FM arrives in New Delhi

The two ministers are expected to attend the sixth Joint Commission Meeting between India and Indonesia at the Hyderabad House. The Foreign Minister is expected to deliver a key-note address at the Indian Ocean Dialogue and the Delhi Dialogue XI.

The 6th Indian Ocean Dialogue's theme "Indo-Pacific: Re-imagining the Indian Ocean through an Expanded Geography" is being organized with the assistance of the Indian Council for World Affairs.

Other distinguished guests include special Envoys, deputy Ministers, and senior officials from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Thailand, as well as the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN at the Delhi Dialogue as well as the Foreign Secretaries of Seychelles and Maldives, the IORA Secretary-General and senior officials from South Africa and UAE, at the Indian Ocean Dialogue.

The 5th Joint Commission Meeting Between India and Indonesia had taken place in Jakarta in January 2018, the then EAM Sushma Swaraj had said that the meeting had been very successful and multiple points were discussed, such as terrorism, law, peace and development in the region, bilateral trade, skill development, etc.

Bangladesh FM cancels visit

The Spokesman of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar on Thursday, December 12 issued a statement over the cancellation of Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's visit to India. According to him, "India and Bangladesh's relationship is extremely strong. Both countries have maintained that this is a golden period for diplomatic ties between both countries. I don't think we should get into this cancellation more than this."

(with ANI inputs)