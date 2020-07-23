'Lack Of Vision For India Led To China's Intrusion,' Says Rahul Gandhi; Digvijaya Joins In

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘lack of vision’ for the country has allowed China to attack India. He said that PM is focused on building his own image which is not a substitute for a national vision. In yet another video shared on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi asserted that India needs vision to take on China which has been causing tensions on the border. He said the lack of vision in a country gives the enemy an opportunity to cause a disturbance.

“You need to deal with China with a position of strength. If they sense weakness, then it will be a problem. We need an international vision to take on China. India needs to have a global vision,” Rahul Gandhi said in the video.

The Congress leader added that a huge opportunity is being lost as the leaders are not thinking long-term and big. He said today Indians are fighting Indians because there no ‘clear-cut vision’.

“A huge opportunity is being lost. We are not thinking long term and we are disturbing our internal balance. We are fighting amongst each other. It is because there no clear vision. The Prime Minister’s responsibility is to give a vision to the country, and it is not there. That is why China is in there today,” Gandhi stated.

PM is 100% focused on building his own image. India’s captured institutions are all busy doing this task.



One man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision. pic.twitter.com/8L1KSzXpiJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2020

‘Get this Megalomaniac out’

Sharing Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, Congress leader Digvijay Singh called PM Modi a “Megalomaniac who is ruining the country’s economy and the idea of unity and diversity.”

“We have to get this Megalomaniac out to get anywhere. Live and let live is the basic mantra of our eternal religion,” Digvijay tweeted.

We have to get this Megalomaniac out to get anywhere. He is ruining the Country’s Economy and the very Idea of India the inherited Social Fabric of UNITY IN DIVERSITY.



“जियो और जीने दो” ही हमारे सनातन धर्म का मूल मंत्र है। https://t.co/IEguZLlr18 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 23, 2020

