'Innocently Funny': Elephants Eat Sugarcane From Truck, Netizens In Awe

A video of elephants eating sugarcane from a truck has surfaced online and is now winning hearts. The 24-second clip shows two elephants on trucks as both gorges over bundles of sugarcane that were loaded on another vehicle. The video was shared on twitter by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service on February 13 and since then the video has received over one lakh views and almost 13,000 likes.

Delicious lunch break 😊

Sugarcane is one of favourite food of elephants. In captivity sugarcane is an integral part of the diet plan. To provide energy. pic.twitter.com/IsjJDQCx2k — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 13, 2020

One user wrote, “Part on the wheels”. Another added, “Life is a truckload of sugarcane”. “Good one. doing it judiciously by not pulling down the entire lot or was it a plan to drive this sugarcane load truck side by side to keep the elephants happy all the way,” wrote another.

Breakfast is in middle of road.

Dinning Table is little far.

No Problem, we will manage. Yammy — C.Selvakumar (@CSelvakumar2) February 13, 2020

Be it animals or humans, doosre ke bagiche ke aam, amrud aur ganna khane ke maje hi kuch aur hotey hai :):) — ketan pradhan (@pradhan_ketan) February 13, 2020

Yummy food... 💓 — Shoaib (@shoaibsufi1) February 13, 2020

Amazing video! — NAVIN JALOTA SUPPORT CAA & NRC ! (@NAVINJALOTA) February 13, 2020

Innocently funny 😊 — 🇮🇳करण🇮🇳 (@KaranSumbly) February 13, 2020

'Adorable elephant'

Another video showing a baby elephant demanding his keeper's attention and refusing to take a 'no' for an answer went viral. In the video, one could see the baby elephant reaching through his enclosure and tapping his keeper on the leg with his trunk. Further, in the video, the keeper was also seen ignoring the animal but the playful elephant continued prodding him till he responded.

According to reports, the video was shot at the Mae-Sa Elephant Camp in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The one-year-old elephant is named Khunsuk and his keeper, Dan Daeng takes care of him. In the video, the 20-year-old Daeng was also seen standing up and grinning in exasperation while Khunsuk climbs onto the fence and affectionately pulls him closer using his trunk.

In this adorable video, a young #elephant affectionately reaches out to the fence painter who plays with the animal. The elephant's playfulness is a treat for the eyes! A great instance of human-animal coexistence. @WWFINDIA @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar @wti_org_india @natgeowild pic.twitter.com/uUaEFTdz8C — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) January 26, 2020

