The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Innocently Funny': Elephants Eat Sugarcane From Truck, Netizens In Awe

General News

A 24-second video of elephants eating sugarcane from a truck has surfaced on online and is now winning hearts. Netizens call it 'Part on the wheels'.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Elephants

A video of elephants eating sugarcane from a truck has surfaced online and is now winning hearts. The 24-second clip shows two elephants on trucks as both gorges over bundles of sugarcane that were loaded on another vehicle. The video was shared on twitter by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service on February 13 and since then the video has received over one lakh views and almost 13,000 likes. 

READ: 5 Arrested With Elephant Tusks In Odisha''s Badipada

One user wrote, “Part on the wheels”. Another added, “Life is a truckload of sugarcane”. “Good one. doing it judiciously by not pulling down the entire lot or was it a plan to drive this sugarcane load truck side by side to keep the elephants happy all the way,” wrote another. 

READ: Biding Adieu To Big Tim: One Of Kenya's Last Giant 'tusker' Elephants Dies At 50

'Adorable elephant'

Another video showing a baby elephant demanding his keeper's attention and refusing to take a 'no' for an answer went viral. In the video, one could see the baby elephant reaching through his enclosure and tapping his keeper on the leg with his trunk. Further, in the video, the keeper was also seen ignoring the animal but the playful elephant continued prodding him till he responded.

According to reports, the video was shot at the Mae-Sa Elephant Camp in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The one-year-old elephant is named Khunsuk and his keeper, Dan Daeng takes care of him. In the video, the 20-year-old Daeng was also seen standing up and grinning in exasperation while Khunsuk climbs onto the fence and affectionately pulls him closer using his trunk. 

READ: Elephants Cross Narrow Road On A Foggy Morning, Video Wows Netizens

READ: Elephants Teach 'how To Cross Road Safely'; Watch The Adorable Video

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
SWARAJ KAUSHAL'S GLOWING TRIBUTE
JITAN RAM MANJHI'S ALLEGATIONS
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
KEJRIWAL INVITES PM TO HIS SWEARING