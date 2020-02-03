Elephants Cross Narrow Road On A Foggy Morning, Video Wows Netizens

An adorable video of elephants uploaded by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan went viral on the internet. In the video, a herd of elephants can be seen crossing the road on a foggy morning. The cute incident has already garnered over 120,000 views and more than 1,000 comments. The video was shared by Kaswan on January 31.

The small family of elephants on a morning walk. Today. pic.twitter.com/CG6LFPboWM — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 31, 2020

Netizens divided on Elephants road incident

The adorable incident prompted a lot of people to post comments wherein one user called it a beautiful moment and a few even blamed human beings for making roads in between forests and causing trouble to animals.

Our small family at Nuxalbari! 😊 pic.twitter.com/MaR6T3d6Iq — Nuxalbari Tea Estate (@NuxalbariTea) January 31, 2020

God bless you @ParveenKaswan for providing such wonderful posts on nature. — Strategic Securities (@strattsec) January 31, 2020

Amazing Sir. You are blessed to be so close to the nature. I would rather say you earned this by your hard work and commitment by becoming an IFS Officer 🙏🏻 — Siva Bhimaraju (@srbhimaraju) January 31, 2020

What a beautiful day for the elephants and us too to watch this beautiful video — Devamitra Panda (@devamitrapanda) January 31, 2020

Which place is it? Really wonderful. You are a gifted to be close to the nature. — Vishnu (@rwishnumoorthy) January 31, 2020

A paved road through the jungle is a sad sight...We humans have encroached upon everything and killing other species...water,land and even air. — Sanjay Sharma (@sanjaytomsharma) January 31, 2020

Unlike humans they implemented "we two, our one" policy seriously.



Or it's because of human actions like overgrazing, deforestation, poaching which resulted in reduced number of Elephants. — Siddhant Singh Bisen (@simply_siddhant) January 31, 2020

A herd of elephants cross a narrow road in Chattisgarh

In a similar incident, Parveen Kaswan had posted a video on December 11. The video showed a herd of elephants crossing a narrow road in the Hasdeo Arand region of Korba district in Chhattisgarh.

This video shows how #elephant herds cross through infrastructure. See how they have made a compact group. Led by strong members. All just to cross a small road. Have witnessed many such scenes. Video is from Hasdeo Arand region of Korba district, sent earlier by a friend. pic.twitter.com/xuYHBRCQ5L — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 11, 2019

