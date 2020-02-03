Union Budget
Elephants Cross Narrow Road On A Foggy Morning, Video Wows Netizens

General News

An adorable video of elephants uploaded by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan went viral on the internet. The video shows the herd crossing a narrow road

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Elephants

An adorable video of elephants uploaded by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan went viral on the internet. In the video, a herd of elephants can be seen crossing the road on a foggy morning. The cute incident has already garnered over 120,000 views and more than 1,000 comments. The video was shared by Kaswan on January 31.

Netizens divided on Elephants road incident

The adorable incident prompted a lot of people to post comments wherein one user called it a beautiful moment and a few even blamed human beings for making roads in between forests and causing trouble to animals.

Read: Russia: Elephants Escape Circus To Roll And Cavort In Snow

Read: Thai Elephants Take Out Silent March For Their 'cousins' Dying In Australia Bushfire

A herd of elephants cross a narrow road in Chattisgarh

In a similar incident, Parveen Kaswan had posted a video on December 11. The video showed a herd of elephants crossing a narrow road in the Hasdeo Arand region of Korba district in Chhattisgarh.

Read: Man Trampled To Death By Elephants In Chhattisgarh

Read: Elephants Dress Up As Santa Claus, Present Gift To Schoolchildren In Thailand

Published:

