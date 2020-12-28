Instruct Officials To Support Health Min For COVID Vaccine Administration: MHA To States

As the country is gearing for the introduction of COVID-19 vaccine, Union Home Ministry on Monday directed the states and union territories to instruct the concerned authorities for their active support to Union Health Ministry "in identification, preparation of database, vaccine delivery, storage, security, shipment & vaccination of beneficiaries". Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla has written a letter to chief secretaries of all the states and UTs in this regard while also apprising that Guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution have been extended to January 31, 2021.

"Government of India has started preparations for administration and roll out of vaccine for COVID-19. The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has recommended prioritization of this vaccine during initial phases to Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers, Persons aged 50 years and above and those below 50 years of age with comorbidities. States/UTs may instruct the concerned authorities for their active support to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in identification, preparation of database, vaccine delivery, storage, security, shipment & vaccination of beneficiaries," the letter read.

The letter also directs the states to keep a strict vigil in view of the emergence of the new variant of Coronavirus in the UK which is responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases globally. Also, despite the steady decline in the number of active cases for past 2-3 months, strict surveillance is required in order to prevent any fresh surge in the wake of the new year celebrations and ongoing winter season which is favourable for the spread of the virus, the letter said.

Letter by union home secretary

Dry run of COVID-19 vaccine

As India is on the cusp of introducing COVID-19 vaccines in the country, a mock run for the inoculation of the vaccine has commenced on Monday morning across 4 states - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, and Gujarat. The dry run is carried out with an aim to identify any possible adverse events as it tests the management and preparedness for administering the COVID-19 vaccine. India aims to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of vaccination as three vaccine candidates in India are in the final stage of clinical trials, including the Oxford-Serum Institutes' Covishield which is likely to be the first vaccine to be launched in India.

Six vaccines to be introduced in India

Six vaccines are in the fray to be introduced in India to counter the threat of COVID-19 - Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR, ZyCov-D developed by Zydus Cadila, Oxford-Serum Institute's Covishield, an mRNA vaccine developed by Gennova. Moreover, Sputnik V vaccine of Russia is also being manufactured by Dr Reddy's Lab, Hyderabad, in collaboration with Russia's Gamaleya National Centre which will be introduced in India. The sixth one manufactured by Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad, in collaboration with MIT, USA is also undergoing clinical trials in India.

