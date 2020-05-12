Tomar Announces Integration Of 177 New Mandis With ENAM To Strengthen Agri Marketing

In a bid to strengthen agriculture marketing and facilitate farmers to sell their harvested produce through the online portal, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday announced the integration of 177 new mandis with the National Agriculture Market (eNAM).

Of the total 177 new mandis, 17 are from Gujarat, 26 from Haryana, one from Jammu and Kashmir, five from Kerala, 54 from Maharashtra, 15 from Odisha, 17 from Punjab, 25 from Rajasthan, 13 from Tamil Nadu, and one from West Bengal. The total number of eNAM mandis across the country now stands at 962, an official release said.

Tomar launched the new mandis through video conferencing and said the efforts should be made to strengthen eNAM ad to benefit the farmers.

READ | Telangana CM Directs Officials To Prepare Agriculture Policy To Make The Sector Profitable

Trading on eNAM platform

As of May 9, a total of 3.43 crore MT and bamboo and coconut collectively worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore was traded on eNAM platform. Digital payment worth Rs 708 crore has been done through the platform benefitting more than 1.25 lakh farmers. A total of 236 mandis participated in inter-mandi trade across 12 states, allowing farmers to interact directly with traders from afar, it said. Currently, 150 commodities including food grains, oilseeds, vegetables, and fruits, are being traded on eNAM.

READ | PM Modi Discusses Reforms In Agriculture Sector

Over 1,005 FPOs (farmer producer organizations) have traded 2,900 MT of agri-produce worth Rs 7.92 crores. As many as 82 FPOs from 15 states have traded on eNAM with total quantity of 12,048 quintals of commodities worth Rs 2.22 crore. Nine logistics service aggregators have work in partnership with eNAM facilitating 2,31,300 transporters with 11,37,700 trucks to provide services to eNAM stakeholders.

About eNAM

National Agriculture Market (eNAM) networks the existing APMC mandis to a unified national market for trading agricultural commodities. The online market aims to promote uniformity in agriculture marketing by connecting buyers and sellers digitally and promoting real-time price discovery based on actual demand and supply of the commodity, the release said.

READ | Kerala Government Announces Measures To Boost Agriculture; To Inject Rs 3000 Crores

READ | 'No Shortage Of Food In India, Production Target To Be Met', Says Agriculture Minister

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image credits: PTI File photo)