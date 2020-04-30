Kerala Government Announces Measures To Boost Agriculture; To Inject Rs 3000 Crores

Kerala government has announced that it is planning to spend Rs 3,000 crores over the next year to boost food production and revive agriculture in the State. Kerala has reported 486 cases of coronavirus and four deaths due to the virus.

Kerala plans to revive economy

Breaking up the numbers for different areas of agriculture, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Out of this, Rs 1,500 crore will be raised from the plan allocation of LSG bodies and various departments and the remaining Rs 1,500 crore will be provided as loans from the NABARD and the co-operative sector."

CM Vijayan added, "The aim of the Agriculture Department is to revitalize agriculture, increase the revenue of farmers, attract youths to farming, and also as a rehabilitation project for expatriates who have lost their jobs."

The State government will also be planning intercropping and will be using 1.4 lakh hectare. The State government expects that as farming spreads and production increases, new agricultural markets would be opened in villages and towns and would also explore digital marketing systems.

The Chief Minister said the agriculture department has come up with a massive programme to use the fallow land for farming from next month. He said the project would be implemented in all local self-government bodies by using the wasteland in their areas.

The Agriculture Department has prepared a draft plan and once it was finalised, its implementation would begin soon. The Chief Minister said the plan also envisages increasing livestock, milk and egg production, and aquaculture development and all local bodies would make necessary changes to the annual plan before May 15 for the implementation.

