Telangana CM Directs Officials To Prepare Agriculture Policy To Make The Sector Profitable

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has chaired a meeting on agricultural sector and directed the state officials to come up with a Comprehensive Agriculture Policy for the state in order to make the agricultural sector profitable and also to fulfil the food requirements of the state.

'Everything should happen in tune with the policy'

During the video conference, the CM said, "A Comprehensive Agriculture policy should be prepared in the state. Everything should happen in tune with the policy. The government should decide on which crops should farmers go in for. Planning should be done in such a way that crops should be cultivated based on the food needs of people in the state and the crops, which are in demand in the markets in other regions. Identify alternative crops. Suggest these crops to farmers. Cultivation should be done on these lines. The government will make arrangements so that farmers will get support price for their produce."

"Agriculture department should prepare an inventory recording the assets, buildings of the department and other such relevant information in details. Take the data on the number of tractors, agriculture tools, harvesters and other machines available in the villages. Identify what else the farmers need. Prepare a future plan based on this data. Collect proper information from farmers in a format. Very soon I will discuss the comprehensive agriculture policy through a video conference," Rao said.

He also chaired a high-level review meeting on measures being taken to contain the coronavirus in the state and implementation of lockdown. Among those who attended the conference on COVID-19 included Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, DGP Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Principal Secretary Ramakrishna Rao.

COVID-19 situation in Telangana

Telangana has reported 31 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the virus on Saturday, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 1,163. The number of deaths rose to 30 after one person succumbed to the virus, according to a COVID-19 bulletin. It said 24 people were discharged on Saturday. The number of people cured/discharged till date stands at 751 while the number of people who are undergoing treatment (active cases) as on date is 382.

(With ANI inputs)