Jammu-Kashmir's Republic Day Contingent Meets Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu

With the 70th Republic Day around the corner, a contingent of twenty National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets met Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu in Kashmir on Friday.

The state Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu & Kashmir took to their official Twitter handle and informed about the NCC cadets representing the twin union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at the Republic Day interacted with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir GC Murmu.

While interacting with the cadets, the Lieutenant Governor Murmu also spoke about how he hoped that they would bring laurels for the union territories.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be the Chief Guest on January 26

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS Summit, the Prime Minister had extended an invitation to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations, which the latter had accepted.

According to media sources, a large business delegation will also be accompanying the Brazilian President Jair on his Republic Day visit to India in the year 2020.

Security Arrangements

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its official communication had stated that it has decided to make 48 coys of CAPFs to Delhi Police for law and order duties and security arrangements in connection with Republic Day. The force deployment will start from 25 December and will remain in Delhi till January 31.

