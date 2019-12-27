The Debate
The Debate
Jammu-Kashmir's Republic Day Contingent Meets Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu

General News

The contingent will represent the twin union territories of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh in the Republic Day

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
J&K

With the 70th Republic Day around the corner, a contingent of twenty National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets met Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu in Kashmir on Friday. 

The state Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu & Kashmir took to their official Twitter handle and informed about the NCC cadets representing the twin union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at the Republic Day interacted with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir GC Murmu. 

While interacting with the cadets, the Lieutenant Governor Murmu also spoke about how he hoped that they would bring laurels for the union territories.

READ | Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro to be chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations in 2020

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be the Chief Guest on January 26 

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS Summit, the Prime Minister had extended an invitation to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations, which the latter had accepted.

According to media sources, a large business delegation will also be accompanying the Brazilian President Jair on his Republic Day visit to India in the year 2020. 

READ | 'Super 30' fame Anand Kumar to headline Republic Day function in New York

Security Arrangements 

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its official communication had stated that it has decided to make 48 coys of CAPFs to Delhi Police for law and order duties and security arrangements in connection with Republic Day. The force deployment will start from 25 December and will remain in Delhi till January 31. 

READ | Drop box to be placed in every Panchayat to receive citizen complaints: J&K L-G Murmu

READ | J-K will not have political vacuum for long: G C Murmu

Published:
