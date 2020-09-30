International Flights To Remain Suspended Till Oct 31, Vande Bharat To Continue: DGCA

The suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India has been extended till October 31, the country's aviation regulator said on Wednesday soon after the Centre issued fresh relaxations under 'Unlock 5'.

In its order, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the regulator. Moreover, 'Vande Bharat' flights and special arrangements made by the government under 'air bubble' agreements with foreign countries shall continue.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. However, special international passenger flights have been operating in the country under Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

READ | Unlock 5 Guidelines: Cinemas To Open With 50% Capacity, States To Decide On Schools

READ | Indian Carriers Can Operate In Kenya, Bhutan With Air Bubble Agreement: Hardeep Puri

Unlock 5 guidelines

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday further relaxed lockdown restrictions and has now allowed the functioning of cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes with upto 50% of their seating capacity from October 15.

Business to business (B2B) exhibitions, swimming polls for the training of sportspersons, entertainment parks, and similar places will also be permitted to open for which the government has issued standard operating procedure (SOP).

Social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones only. Now State/UT Governments have been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones, after October 15, which will be subject to the following conditions:

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/space in view, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

The lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till October 31, the MHA said.

(PTI Photo)

READ | MHA Issues SOP For International Passengers Under Vande Bharat, Air Bubble Scheme

READ | Unlock 5: MHA Gives State Govts Leeway To Reopen Schools, Colleges From Oct 15