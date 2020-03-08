International Women’s Day 2020: Vendor offers free tea to women in Mumbai

Tea vendor from Mumbai has joined the Women’s day celebrations in his own unique way. Manoj Thakur, a small tea vendor is reportedly offering tea free of cost to all women visiting his stall. Talking about his move, he told reporters that he wanted to do something special on International Women’s Day.

For the purpose, Thakur has reportedly put up a banner near his tea stall which reads, “Happy Women’s Day, We are celebrating March 9th 2020, 3pm to 7pm. Free Chai for all the respected women.” Talking to ANI, Thakur said that he had been selling tea for 10-15 years now and he felt that he should do something different and special on this Women’s Day. He also revealed that women customers visited his stall frequently.

Read: International Women’s Day 2020: Female Auto-drivers Shattering Gender Barriers

Talking about his work, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to sell tea earlier and that he was inspired by him before saying that no work is small or big. He concluded saying that he has got a positive response from women customers after they saw the banner.

Read: Altaf Bukhari Lists J&K Apni Party's Agenda; Says, 'Party Wasn't Formed Clandestinely'

Beyond gender stereotypes

In another part of the country, women auto-rickshaw drivers are shattering gender barriers. Sangeeta Kumari and Sushmita Kumari drive auto-rickshaw at Patna airport to sustain their family needs and have been trained by the government for the job, national media reported. “One has to work hard to solve one's problems. We feel proud that we earn a living for ourselves. We urge PM to provide all possible support to women to encourage them to work independently,” the duo said.

Sangeeta said that she hasn’t faced many difficulties during her time in this profession and people have been very cooperative since she started as a driver. The inspiring story surfaced following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s #SheIinspiresUs social media campaign for the International Women’s Day 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Dedicates Special Post On Women's Day To Mother Babita Kapoor, See Pic

Read: International Women’s Day 2020: 'Gender Equality Benefits Everyone,' Says UN Official