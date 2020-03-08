Kareena Kapoor Khan Dedicates Special Post On Women's Day To Mother Babita Kapoor, See Pic

Kareena Kapoor ruled the roost this week with her sensational Instagram debut on Thursday and the many much-anticipated updates since then. The actor has been sharing a series of black and white throwback photographs of her family and on the occasion of Women's Day. On Sunday, the Tashan actor has shared a candid photograph of her mother Babita Kapoor as she can be seen pon a couch indulging her grandson Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena wrote a minimal caption to express herself on Women's Day, "Boss. Mother. Woman. Legend. 08.03.2020".

On Saturday, Kareena shared a picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan and it created a frenzy on the internet as many of her friends from the industry poured their love for the toddler through their comments. Kareena's son Taimur’s pictures and videos are all over social media, but it couldn’t have got more special than the Refugee star sharing one of the duo. One knows her love for the ‘main apni favourite hoon’ dialogue, but through her caption, she conceded that the little one was the only she’d allow to ‘steal’ her frame.

What's next for Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Kareena delivered one of her career’s biggest hits with Good Newwz last year. She is gearing up for the release of Angrezi Medium. The actor plays the role of a cop in the Irrfan-Radhika Madan-starrer. The Homi Adajania directorial is expected to release in theatres on March 13, 2020.

Kareena will also feature in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha along with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan. The actor will play the role of Aamir's love interest in this remake of the iconic Hollywood film Forrest Gump which featured actor Tom Hanks in the lead role. Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release on Christmas this year.

