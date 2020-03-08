International Women’s Day 2020: Female Auto-drivers Shattering Gender Barriers

Women auto-rickshaw drivers from Patna are shattering gender stereotypes who have been in the profession for the past few years. Sangeeta Kumari and Sushmita Kumari drive auto-rickshaw at Patna airport to sustain their family needs and have been trained by the government for the job.

“One has to work hard to solve one's problems. We feel proud that we earn a living for ourselves. We urge PM to provide all possible support to women to encourage them to work independently,” the duo said.

Sangeeta said that she hasn’t faced many difficulties during my time in this profession and people have been very cooperative since she started as a driver. The inspiring story surfaced following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s #SheIinspiresUs social media campaign for the International Women’s Day 2020.

Read: Sneha Mohandoss' Twitter Followers Skyrocket After She Takes Over PM Modi's Account

'Celebrating achievements'

PM Modi signed off on March 8 from all his social media accounts and handed over to seven women achievers to share their life journeys and to let them interact with other users through his account.

India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Read: Sitaram Yechury Slams PM Modi's 'gimmickry'; Questions Passage Of Women's Reservation Bill

As the world is celebrating International Women's Day 2020, United Nations Women chief said that the benefits of gender equality are not confined to women and girls but everyone whose lives will be changed in a fairer world. The 64-year-old UN official said that women don’t have an equal world at the moment which has made them radically impatient for change. She added that though there are some positive changes to celebrate, like a 38 per cent drop in the ratio of maternal deaths and legal reforms in 131 countries to address discrimination, no country has achieved gender equality yet.

Read: DCW Swati Maliwal Pens Down A Poem On The Occasion Of International Women's Day

Read: International Women’s Day 2020: This Year's Theme Talks About 'Generation Equality'

(With ANI inputs)