AAP CM Kejriwal To Host Tea, Lunch, And Dinner Parties To Raise Funds For Delhi Election

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has decided to host tea, lunch and dinner parties to raise funds from the public which will help AAP fight the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections. The AAP CM urged his party leaders to collect funds from the public by hosting parties that would act as platforms for fundraising for the Aam Aadmi Party. These parties are likely to begin from December end.

Read: Delhi nurses hit streets demanding minimum wages from Kejriwal-led government

The directions for holding these fundraising tea, lunch or dinner parties that are starting from December end were given by the AAP supremo after holding meetings to discuss the preparations for the election on Tuesday, according to Minister for Employment, Development in the Delhi government Gopal Rai.

Read: HC stays proceedings against Kejriwal in criminal defamation case

These parties would have all the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party in attendance. Apart from Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, MP Sanjay Singh and state cabinet ministers among other AAP leaders are likely to attend the fundraising parties.

AAP's public relations campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February 2020 began in November and will continue till December 24, under the directions of its MLAs. Under the mega campaign by AAP, public outreach programs will be held at all the polling booths in Assembly constituencies across Delhi. For carrying out such large scale operations, the party has also appointed 2,700 divisional in-charges across Delhi to the booth committees to oversee the smooth functioning of the outreach programs.

Read: As Delhi fire kills over 40, CM Kejriwal orders magisterial probe; Rs 10 lakh compensation

AAP's mega election campaign

So far, the AAP has completed three phases of campaigns in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections since September. In the first phase which started on September 1 and lasted till October 3, the party held 'Jan Samvad Yatra' in all the 70 assembly constituencies.

In the second phase, 14 zila sammelans or district meetings were held where the AAP chief minister addressed all the volunteers of the party.

In the third phase, the party held large-scale grassroots-level campaigns through various organizations in Delhi. Now the next big step taken by the AAP in their electoral campaign is booth-level meetings which are being organized in all the 14,000 booths of Delhi and will continue till December 24.

Read: Delhi: AAP govt claims MoHUA 'minted false claims' on Anaj Mandi fire

(With ANI Inputs)