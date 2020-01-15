Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Meets NSA Ajit Doval

In a significant development, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Wednesday in the national capital. Sources say that the NSA was given a firsthand account of the prevailing situation in the Gulf region and the ramifications of the killing of General Qasim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite al-Quds force.

While both sides remained tight-lipped about what was discussed in the meeting, the Indian security apparatus has been closely monitoring the confrontation between Iran and the US over the killing of Qasem Soleimani. India has been maintaining that it would like the situation to de-escalate as soon as possible. “It is in the best that the de-escalation of the tensions in the region. India has been in touch with key players like the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to ensure that the situation comes under control,” said a source within the security apparatus.

READ| Iran strikes US base in Iraq: World divided, oil prices surge; everything you need to know

Iran FM on US tensions

Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif maintains that India plays a crucial role in maintaining peace in the region. Speaking at an event in the national capital, Zarif lashed out at the U.S. administration. "Because of the tension created by the US, we lost lives. Our economy has suffered because of them. Are they ready to pay us billions of dollars? We have a ability to make better choices. He was the most effective force against Daesh. Not ordinary people are celebrating his death. Daesh, Trump and Pompeo are only celebrating his death. Even the Indian cities are not happy. I think the USA has never brought peace and stability in the region,” said the foreign minister.

"If there is no room for diplomacy, I’ll lose my job. We have a very official channel. We sent a message to the USA. Our action was in reaction to the USA. They will get a response if we get one from them. I delivered on every point I signed on to. I had a US deal in which the US broke it. Iran believes in diplomacy but will not negotiate with the USA. War against Daesh suffered a setback. We need a new coalition against Daesh as the one who stood against them is no more,” added the minister.

Speaking to Republic TV earlier, Iranian Ambassador to India had said that Iran is looking forward to Indian intervention to avert the crisis staring the region. “It is our right to retaliate if provoked,” said the ambassador in an interview done after ballistic missiles were launched by Iran targeting U.S. military bases. Sources within the Indian security grid say that they are confident that the situation will be brought under control as the stakes run high.

READ| Iranian FM Javad Zarif says, 'India's role important' in Middle Eastern conflict

READ| Trump was eating ice-cream, meatloaf, when Pentagon confirmed Soleimani's assassination