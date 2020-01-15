Iranian FM Javad Zarif Says, 'India's Role Important' In Middle Eastern Conflict

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, during his visit to India, asserted that New Delhi plays a significant role in the flaming Middle East conflict. The Iranian Foreign Minister arrived on a three-day visit to India, in the midst of spiraling tensions between his country and the United States, after the killing of IRGC Commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq's Baghdad.

When questioned over India's role in the Middle Eastern conflict, Zarif responded saying, "India is important." On Wednesday, he asserted that India can play a role in de-escalating tensions in the Gulf region as New Delhi is a significant player. India has been maintaining that it would like the situation to de-escalate as soon as possible and the country has been in touch with key players, including Iran, United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Qatar, as it has important interests in the region.

India's role in the Middle East

After the conflict between Iran-US soared, Tehran on January 9 had said that it would welcome any peace initiative from New Delhi for de-escalating tensions in the region. Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni said that Tehran welcomes all initiatives from all countries, especially India. He said, "India usually plays a very good role in peace in the world. At the same time India belongs to this region. We all welcome all initiatives from all countries, especially India a good friend for us, to annoy allow escalations."

Amid escalations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a conversation with both Zarif and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo. Tehran and New Delhi share a strong bilateral relationship with economic, historic and cultural links. Both countries have relied upon one another for maintaining the stability of the region. The most prominent, Chabahar Port, that acts as a transport and trade corridor with Afghanistan and Central Asia is significant in India-Iran relations.

India's foreign policy in the Middle East has often tried to maintain a balancing act between the three regional poles- the Arab nations, Iran and Israel. While politics of the Middle East is multidimensional and intricate, PM Modi has elevated India's relation with the Middle Eastern countries--including the Arab nations and Israel. New Delhi's foreign policy in the Middle East moves beyond economy and energy and pans across security, strategy, cultural and diplomatic ties.



