Iranian Minister Javad Zarif: 'Iran Believes In Diplomacy, But Won't Negotiate With US'

As tensions between the United States of America and Iran continue to remain, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday participated in the fifth edition of the Raisina Dialogue.

While addressing the gathering at the Raisina Dialogue, the Iranian Foreign Minister slammed the Uniter States of America over the death of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, and stated that the 'US looks at things from their perspective and not from the perspective of the people of the region.' He also called the developments of the past few weeks to be sad reflections of a very serious problem in the United States on how it thinks about the region (Iran).

Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, in Delhi: I think developments over past few weeks are very sad reflections of a very serious problem in United States' thinking about the region. They look at things from their own perspective¬ the perspective of the people of the region. pic.twitter.com/zy5x8YpKsS — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020

While talking further about the attack by the United States on the region, Zarif spoke about how so many people lost their lives and how the Iranian economy has been affected. "Because of the tension created by the US, we lost lives. Our economy has suffered because of them. Are they ready to pay us billions of dollars? We have the ability to make better choices," said Zarif.

Adding further, the Foreign Minister spoke about how Solemani was the most effective force against Daesh (ISIS). "He was the most effective force against Daesh. Ordinary people are not celebrating his death. Daesh, Trump, and Pompeo are the only ones celebrating Solemani's death. Even the Indian cities are not happy. I think the USA has never brought peace and stability in the region."

On negotiations with the USA

While talking about negotiations with the United States of America, Zarif made Iran's stand clear by stating that even though Iran, believes in diplomacy, it will not negotiate with the United States.

"If there is no room for diplomacy, I'll lose my job. We have a very official channel. We sent a message to the USA. Our action was in reaction to the USA. They will get a response if we get one from them. I delivered on every point I signed on to. I had a US deal which the US broke it. Iran believes in diplomacy but will not negotiate with the USA."

'Trump wants to get rid of international laws'- Foreign Minister Zarif

During the Raisina Dialogue, the Iranian Foreign Minister left no stone unturned to attack Trump for spreading tension on the Iranian land which also affected its economy.

"President Trump wants to get rid of International laws. President Trump says we responded disproportionately. Are we supposed to live in that type of law? Starvation and Genocide are all international crimes, which Pompeo wants. "

