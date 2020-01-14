Trump Calls Soleimani 'no. 1 Terrorist' As Iran Continues Protest On Plane Shoot-down

Calling Qasem Soleimani ‘the number 1 terrorist in the world’, United States President Donald Trump defended his move of assassinating the top Irani General as Iran witnessed a third consecutive day of protests against the country’s Islamic regime.

“We killed Soleimani, the number 1 terrorist in the world by every account. That person killed a lot of Americans and a lot of people, we killed him. When the Democrats try and defend hi, it’s a disgrace to our country”, said the US president at a short press briefing.

Protests continued after Ukraine passenger airliner's accidental shot down

Iran has witnessed protests for three consecutive days in the wake of the Ukranian plane accidentally shot down by Iranian forces which led to serious escalations between the US and Iran. The accidental shooting down of the Ukranian passenger plane had claimed 176 lives.

Iranian students protesting outside universities in the cities of Isfahan and Tehran raised slogans of ‘clerics get lost’. ‘They killed out elites and replaced them with clerics’, chanted the protestors outside Tehran University, referring to Iranian students who were returning to studies in Canada got killed in the accidental shot down of the Ukranian passenger plane.

The shot down happened when Iran retaliated by targeting several US air bases in Iraq and while doing so accidentally shot down the Ukranian plane but continued to be in denial for days before finally accepting the grievous error. Iran protests erupted after the Iranian military confessed of the error.

Iran’s retaliation to the US was in the wake of the assassination of General Soleimani by the US airstrike in Iraq.

While the Iran government and military are facing a backlash from the Iranian civilians due to accidental shot down, the White House and US President are in the midst of attempting to evade the impeachment slammed by speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(With ANI inputs)

