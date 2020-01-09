Irate Over A Hotel Being Rude To His Kids, Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Spares Thought For JNU

Amid the inaction of Delhi police to arrest those who perpetrated violence on JNU students on January 5, social media has been buzzing with comments of people reacting to the horrific attack. Joining the Bollywood bandwagon, popular Filmmaker, Sanjay Gupta best known for film Shootout at Wadala sympathized with those brutalized at JNU. Drawing an example of his own kids being treated badly by a security guard, the Filmmaker exclaimed that he 'cannot imagine', the condition of parents whose kids faced the violent attack in the prestigious college.

READ: JNU Students Remove Barricades, March Towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, Lathi-charged By Police

Sanjay Gupta draws a strong example

Last night a security guard at a five star hotel was rude to my kids & I lost my cool.



Cannot even imagine what those parents are going through whose kids are getting brutalised in their own hostels.



Their homes away from home. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 9, 2020

READ: No Deviation From HRD Ministry's Fee Hike 'formula': JNU VC

The filmmaker's reaction comes days after the stars from the film industry lashed out over the attack on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Sunday. Taapsee Pannu, Sonam K Ahuja, Richa Chadha, Konkona Sensharma were among the others who expressed their anger and fury after 50-odd masked goons attacked the students and wreaked havoc at the campus.

Meanwhile, a new wave of protests by the JNU students led to police and student clashes when protestors pushed themselves through the police barricades that led to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The JNU students who were earlier protesting at the HRD Ministry near Shastri Bhavan tried to move towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan because of which they were stopped by the police which had to resort to a minor lathi charge.

READ: JNU Violence 'officially Sponsored Goondaism', Perpetrators Must Be Arrested: Cong

The JNU students had only been given permission to carry out the protest march from Mandi House to the HRD ministry. However, after the JNU delegation presented their memorandum to the Ministry regarding the proposed fee hike, they soon threw all caution to the wind and decided to move further towards the President's house stating that they were "not satisfied" with the meeting with the HRD Ministry.

READ: SHOCKING: BJP Leader Makes A Sexist Comment Over Deepika Padukone's Visit To JNU