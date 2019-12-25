IRCTC Revises Meal, Breakfast Prices At Railway Stations Across India

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday said the Ministry of Railways has revised tariffs of standard meals on static units in railway stations across Indian Railways network. According to reports, the notification of the revised menu and tariff of standard meals for Express/Mail trains sought clarification regarding the applicability of the revised menu and tariff of standard meals on static units like Refreshment Rooms, Jan Ahaars, etc.

The Indian Railways examined the request of the IRCTC and revised tariff of standard meals/items for static units on Indian Railways. As per the notification, the railway ministry has asked the IRCTC and zonal railways to ensure that the price hike resulted in visible improvement in the quality and hygiene of food being served at the railway stations. In order to achieve this, authorities will conduct intensive inspections.

The ministry had made it clear that the rate revision should not accrue any undue benefits to the service provider. The circular of Ministry of Railways also said that all other instructions regarding the menu of standard items, menu, and tariff of Janta meals, and implementation of the same on other mail/express trains shall be applicable for static units also. Following the decision, IRCTC's shares gained 4% at Rs 899.

As per the new tariff, veg breakfast will cost Rs 35, non-veg breakfast at Rs 45, standard veg meal at Rs 70, standard meal (egg curry) at Rs 80, standard meal (chicken curry) at Rs 120, veg Biryani (350 gm) at Rs 70, egg Biryani (350 gm) at Rs 80, chicken Biryani (350 gm) at Rs 100, and snack meal (350 gm) at Rs 50.

Price hike for Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi

Prior to this, the IRCTC had increased the catering service fares on the Shatabadi, Rajdhani and Duronto class of trains last month. As per the new rates, passengers will have to pay an extra amount for breakfast while travelling in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains. For them, the breakfast will cost Rs 140 and Rs 105 in AC first and AC second, AC third of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, respectively. For lunch and dinner, passengers will have to pay Rs 245 in AC first and Rs 185 in AC second and third AC of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains. For evening tea, they will again have to pay Rs 140 in AC first and Rs 90 in AC second and third of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains. However, it will be a bit less for passengers who are travelling in sleeper class of Duronto trains. They will have to pay Rs 65 for breakfast, Rs 120 for lunch/dinner and Rs 50 for evening tea.

