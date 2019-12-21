Anti-CAA Protests: Indian Railways Estimates Property Loss Worth Rs 88 Crore

As protests over Citizenship Amendement Act continue across India, an Indian railway report informed that railway property estimated around Rs 88 crores has been destroyed and damaged across various states of the country.

In its statement, the Indian railway informed about the destruction of property across various zones of India. The Railways department said, "Property worth Rs 72 crores have been damaged in Eastern zone, 13 crores in the South Eastern zone, three crores worth was damaged in North East Frontier zone."

The information on the estimated damage to the railways comes after violent protests were witnessed in different states of India over the newly applied Citizenship Law.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister of State (MoS) Railways Suresh Angadi had strongly reacted to the reports of damage caused to the railways over the Citizenship Amendement Act protests. He had also warned the concerned district administration and railway authorities to 'shoot' at sight if anybody is spotted destroying the public property.

"I strictly warn concerned district administration and railway authorities, if anybody destroys public property, including railway, I direct as a Minister, shoot them at sight", The MoS railways Suresh Angadi stated while responding to a question about the railway facing big losses in West Bengal and various other states due to the ongoing CAA protests in the region.

The minister had further reiterated that the loss is being caused to the taxpayers' money, and to make and develop one train, it takes years together.

Citizenship (Amendment) Act

The Citizenship law seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleed from their countries fearing religious persecution. Citizenship will be given to refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

