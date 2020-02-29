Indian Railways' Golden Chariot Luxury Train To Hit The Tracks From March 22

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is all set to add the luxury train 'Golden Chariot' to its fleet of high-end trains. As per reports, the train will hit the tracks on March 22.

Thorugh an official statement, IRCTC announced, "Owned by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), the Golden Chariot train, which commenced in 2008 was taken over by IRCTC for operation, management, and marketing through a recently executed agreement between the two corporations."

Read: IRCTC Tour Package and itinerary of the Gujarat tour to the Statue of Unity and Diu

Week-long itinerary

According to the statement, the IRCTC has planned a week-long itinerary of three trips of Golden Chariot for the 'Pride of Karnataka' tour on March 22, March 29 and April 12. As per reports, the itinerary will kick off from Yeshwantpur Railway Station in the morning and visit Bandipur National Park, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikmagalur, Hampi, Badami-Pattadakal-Aihole and Goa before returning to Bengaluru.

Read: IRCTC ticket booking made easy: How to book train tickets using Google Pay without IRCTC app or website

About the luxury train's features

According to the IRCTC, the train has undergone several changes. As per its statement, in order to look after guests' comfort, the train boasts several new features including newly upholstered furniture, elegant drapery, renovated rooms and bathrooms, crockery and cutlery of reputed international brands and fresh linen.

Along with it, the IRCTC has installed smart TVs with a variety of Wi-Fi-enabled subscriptions of streaming sites, including Netflix, Amazon, and Hotstar. To look after the safety of the passengers, they have also installed CCTV cameras and fire alarms on the train. Further, in order to provide good food, experienced chefs have been hired to create menus that "present an eclectic mix of mouth-watering international as well as domestic delicacies."

Read: Japan's Pod hotel concept coming to Indian Railways; IRCTC picks Mumbai Central

Read: Wow! IRCTC to launch Indian Railways first pod hotel at Mumbai Central station by Dec 2020

(With ANI Inputs)