IRCTC Tour Package And Itinerary Of The Gujarat Tour To The Statue Of Unity And Diu

The Statue of Unity has become one of the most iconic statues of India. It is a colossal statue of independence activist Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and has become a tourist hub for Indians as well as foreign tourists. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is taking the opportunity to make revenue out of it and has created a tour package to visit the statue and other famous places in Gujarat. The tour package cost will vary according to the needs of the passengers. Read on to know more about the IRCTC tour package to Statue of Unity and Diu from Kolkata.

IRCTC tour package to Statue of Unity

The Statue of Unity package will include a tour to some of the most iconic places of the birthplace of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. The itinerary includes a tour to Ahmedabad from Kolkata, and to the Statue of Unity. It will also explore the beauty of Junagadh, and Sasan Gir on the way, and will take the passengers to Dui and then to Somnath.

Here is the itinerary of the Gujrat tour:

Day 1 Dated March 12, 2020: Kolkata to Ahmedabad

Passengers will have to board the Flight No.6E-227, from Kolkata airport at 9.40 am. It will land at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad. There will be a check-in and lunch, and the passengers will be taken to Iskcon temple and Sabarmati Ashram.

Day 2 Dated March 13, 2020: Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity

Passengers will be taken to the famed Statue of Unity and will be spending the day there, and then return back to the hotel for dinner. The lunch of the day will be at your own cost. It will conclude the day.

Day 3 Dated March 14, 2020: Ahmedabad to Junagadh to Sasan Gir

Passengers will be taken to Junagadh, and Uparkot Fort & Museum. Lunch again will be at own cost. Sasan Gir will be next on the list.

READ | BoJack Horseman Ending Explained: Know How Season 6 Concludes

Day 4 Dated March 15, 2020: Sasan Gir to Diu to Somnath

Passengers will proceed for Sasan Gir for its famous Lion Safari. They will next explore Dui, and its famous fort, and museum. The night stay will be at Somnath.

Day 5 Dated March 16, 2020: Somnath to Porbandar to Dwarka

Passengers will start the tour with a visit to the famous Somnath temple. They will also visit Bhalka Thirth and Geeta Mandir. They will then head to Dwarka via Porbandar, and explore the temples of this sacred place.

READ | Sofia Richie Unfollows Kourtney Kardashian; Refuses To Be A Part Of 'KUWTK'

Day 6 Dated March 17, 2020: Dwarka

Dwarka has several temples and some great sights that will be explored next. It will include places like Dwarka Temple, Bet Dwarka, Nageshwer Temple, Gopi Talav and Rukmani Temple. Passengers of the IRCTC tour will then head to the hotel to have dinner.

READ | Kim Kardashian West's Daughter Chicago Gets Stitches After Falling From Her 'high Chair'

Day 7 Dated March 18, 2020: Dwarka to Ahmedabad to Kolkata

The day will be spent traveling back to Ahmedabad. After lunch, the passengers will en route to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. From here they will head back to Kolkata.

READ | Oscars 2020 Goodie Bags Have Everything From Cannabis-infused Chocolates To Cruise Trip

