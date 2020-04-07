Irfan Pathan Urges Indians To Pray At Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown In Important Message

Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had an important message for Indians amid the increasing risk posed by the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. Taking to social media, Irfan Pathan made a heartwarming appeal to his brothers and sisters to avoid going to the Mosque for Namaz in these troubling times and urged them to pray from inside their homes. Irfan Pathan urged them to think of their homes as Masjids and offer prayers instead of believing that they were not allowed to go to their place of worship. This comes even as all religious congregations irrespective of faiths have been curbed to prevent spread of Coronavirus.

Irfan Pathan's message

Pathan brothers come forward for a noble cause

The Pathan brothers Yusuf and Irfan have come forward for a noble cause to help the people fight COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world. Due to the 21-day lockdown that has been imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many daily wage labourers are finding it difficult to make their ends meet and that is why the Pathan brothers have come forward to help them during this need of the hour. Earlier, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has also pledged to distribute ration to 5000 families residing in Jalandhar.

It has been learned that both the former Indian all-rounders have decided to distribute 10,000 kg rice and 700 kg potatoes to the needy people in Baroda where the cricketing duo hail from. Earlier, the brothers had also distributed face masks to the public. Meanwhile, many of Irfan and Yusuf's seniors and former Indian team-mates have come forward to help the needy either financially or in-kind. They include the likes of former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, etc.

