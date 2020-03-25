The Debate
Nature's Basket To Remain Operational During The 21-day Lockdown: Here Are The Guidelines

General News

Amid the lockdown,Nature's Basket is one of the groceries that has notified that it will be operational on Wednesday for the general public with their services.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nature's Basket

Amid the 21 days nationwide coronavirus lockdown, a majority of services have either come to a complete shutdown or are now partially operating. Similarly, the pandemic has taken a toll on the grocery stores, hypermarkets in various cities, especially the metros. To avoid chaos and overcrowding many stores have shut their services. Nature's Basket is one of the groceries that has notified that it will be operational on Wednesday for the general public with their services.

With a 21-day lockdown being imposed, here's what the official notification about grocery stores stated, "Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder. However, district authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes."

PM's appeal

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. 

PM Modi also appealed to the people that there was no need to panic and also assured that all the essential commodities would be available and also advised people to not hoard essential items.   

List of essential services to be functioning

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines with a list of essential services that will remain open amid the 21-day lockdown.

First Published:
