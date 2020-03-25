Swiggy-like Food-ordering Apps Permitted Delivery During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

Amid the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the Indian e-commerce sector is in focus for alleviating people's issues, especially with regard to delivery of essentials.

Even as the government has issued a notification allowing home delivery of food and groceries Swiggy's services are currently unavailable across locations. No official statement regarding operations has been issued yet either.

With a 21-day lockdown being imposed, here's what the official notification has to say about grocery stores and deliveries:

"Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder" are allowed to be open.

It adds, "District authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes."

Specific to home deliveries, it goes on to state, "Delivery of all essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce is allowed."

PM's appeal

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

PM Modi also appealed to the people that there was no need to panic and also assured that all the essential commodities would be available and also advised people to not hoard essential items.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19.



No panic buying please.



Please stay indoors.



I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available. https://t.co/bX00az1h7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

List of essential services to be functioning

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines with a list of essential services that will remain open amid the 21-day lockdown.

