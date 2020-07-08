MEA Busts Pak Lie On Kulbhushan Jadhav's Review Plea, Commits To Bring Him Back Safely

On Wednesday, July 8, the Ministry of External Affairs lashed out at Pakistan for coercing Kulbhushan Jadhav to refuse to file a review in his case. Maintaining that Pakistan's latest claim on Jadhav was a continuation of the farce in play for the last 4 years, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that India had been repeatedly denied free and unimpeded access to the retired Indian Naval officer. He also recalled that the ordinance promulgated in Pakistan on May 20, 2020, allowing the Islamabad High Court to review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav was an "illusion of remedy".

The MEA argued that the content of the ordinance violated the ICJ judgment. Srivastava also decried the fact that India's request for a lawyer from outside Pakistan to appear for Jadhav in any review and reconsideration proceedings had been turned down by Pakistan. Highlighting that the Imran Khan-led government had not handed over any relevant document including FIR, evidence, court order, etc. to India, the MEA observed that Pakistan was attempting to create a "mirage of compliance" with the ICJ judgment. Thereafter, Srivastava reiterated that the Indian government would consider all appropriate options to protect Kulbhushan Jadhav and ensure his safe return to India.

Pakistan's incredulous claim on Jadhav

Speaking at a press conference arranged by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry earlier in the day, Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan mentioned that an ordinance promulgated in May had allowed Jadhav, his legal representative, or a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction. He said that this was on the lines of the ICJ verdict of July 2019. Ahmed claimed that Jadhav had refused to file a review plea in the Islamabad High Court despite being invited by the Pakistani authorities to do so on June 17. He added that Jadhav had instead preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition.

Jadhav having business dealings in Iran was abducted by Pakistan in March 2016. After a military court awarded him a death sentence on the charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017, India moved the ICJ. In its verdict dated July 17, 2019, the ICJ asked Pakistan to effectively review and reconsider Jadhav's sentence and conviction. Moreover, Jadhav's death sentence was stayed until the completion of this process. Additionally, the ICJ directed Pakistan to allow India consular access to Jadhav.

