India's Secrecy & Pakistan's Self-served Peril, Harish Salve Opens Up On Kulbhushan Case

Speaking to Republic TV for the first time on television, Senior Advocate and former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve, who is Team India's 'legal eagle', revealed that in order to get justice for Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, India might once again have to knock on the doors of the International Court of Justice.

India kept utmost secrecy in the run up to it approaching the Internation Court of Justice to overturn a Pakistan military court order to execute Kulbushan Jadhav in 2017, revealed Senior Advocate and Queen’s Counsel, Harish Salve, who fought for Jadhav's freedom and argued for India at the World Court.

The 'legal eagle' spoke exclusively to Republic TV and recalled how things progressed after Pakistan put Jadav on a death row in April 2017 and India rushed to the World Court and successfully stayed the execution the next month.

"We kept utmost secrecy to the extent that even in my office, other than Chetna and myself, nobody saw anything who was drafted, no emails were exchanged, it was all on one Pendrive in passworded documents. That Pendrive used to go to Dr. Mittal, he used to have a look and bring it back. The meeting was held in Sushmaji's meeting room attended by then foreign secretary S Jaishankar. Sushmaji took a physical printout, went and met the Prime Minister, told him this is what we are doing, he said 'fine', she came back and tore it up and said print it out in your office. The Pendrive was taken in the Blackstone office in London and printed out. So that's how nobody got to know. Because the concern was if they get advanced notice, they will come and say sorry he is executed," said Salve.

Pakistan's inconsistencies and how it sank itself

The Senior Advocate pointed out how Pakistan pushed itself to a corner with its inconsistencies and contradictions throughout the proceedings of the case and how India tactfully skinned Islamabad on every aspect. He also revealed why Islamabad finds itself in peril — trapped between its false narrative of a 'win at the ICJ' and how it was trumpeted to its domestic audience against the fact that they now have to review and reconsider Jadhav's death sentence as per the World Court's direction.

"Pakistan has pushed itself to the corner. First, according to them, it was a case of espionage which doesn't require consular access. Having painted themselves to the corner, they took initially a rather brisk position with the ICJ where they even refused to give any assurance that they will not execute him. That prompted the immediate convening of the court at the hearing on provisional measures. They had a very political problem with it so they wanted to fight the case very hard. And so instead of trying to diffuse the situation and give India consular access, they took another obdurate stand trying to justify that consular access is not called for."

He adds, "Having then lost the case fully, they set up a narrative saying they won the case. So now they find themselves in a situation where suddenly how do they explain to their domestic audience as to why they are having to give unconditional consular access, as to why Jadhav is suddenly being represented by India and why his criminal conviction needs to be revisited. Therefore, as a government, you have to stop calling him a 'terrorist'. Now how do they explain all this to their domestic audience because 'they have won the case'. So they need to realise that this kind of bravado will not get them anywhere."

