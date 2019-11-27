Nariman House: Israeli Fire Experts Pay Homage To Martyred 26/11 Terror Attacks Heroes

On the 11th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, a four-member delegation from Israel National Fire and Rescue Services, which is on a three-day visit to Mumbai, visited Nariman House on Tuesday to pay homage to the victims of the terror attacks. The delegation comprised of Israel's Fire and Rescue Commissioner Dedy Simhi, Commander of National Fire and Rescue Academy Zvi Tsoran, International Liaison Officer Yoram Levy, and Hazmat Shift Officer Liron Soll.

Delegation pays tribute to martyred heroes

Further, they were accompanied by Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel, as well as Israel's Consul General in Mumbai Ya'akov Finkelstein, during the visit to Nariman House, which was one of the locations targeted by terrorists during the attacks. On the work front, the delegation is undertaking a visit to India to discuss a special training programme for Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel to be held in Israel.

Mumbai terror attacks

Eleven years ago on this day, Mumbai was terribly shattered and had come to a standstill when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists entered Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carried out coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city, killing 166 people in the city. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel were some of the famous locations that fell prey to terrorism that day.

While nine out of ten terrorists were killed, the lone terrorist Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. Eleven years on, a lot of celebrities and civilians gathered together physically as well as on social media to pay their tributes to the heroes who sacrificed their lives in the nerve-numbing incident that remains etched in the hearts of everyone.

